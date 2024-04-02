Is Caitlin Clark playing today? Iowa guard's availability for Iowa vs LSU Elite Eight matchup explored

Caitlin Clark has earned a name throughout her college career, and only a national championship is missing from her extensive resume. However, she will be available tonight and try to right that wrong from last season in the Hawkeyes' eyes.

Clark had her best game in the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 against the Colorado Buffaloes. She played for 36 minutes in the game and finished with 29 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block. But will she be on the court for the Hawkeyes or will Iowa need to figure out a different top option?

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers are ready to battle in a rematch of last season's NCAA national championship game, and Caitlin Clark is ready to go. She will be in the starting lineup. She will try to seek revenge on the Tigers for keeping her from winning the national championship almost a year ago.

It will be interesting to see how coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers try to slow her down. This game will be among the most anticipated women's college basketball games.

What should we expect from Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the best teams in the nation and top the region for a reason. They are 1.5-point favorites in the Elite Eight game against the LSU Tigers and should win this game.

In last year's NCAA championship game, Clark finished with 30 points, two rebounds, eight assists and six turnovers. She should be able to outperform herself in this game. Regarding this NCAA Tournament, she is averaging 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in the three games thus far.

Expect a similar performance from Clark in this game as she has been doing and the Hawkeyes pulling out a victory.