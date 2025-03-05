Is Coleman Hawkins playing today? Exploring Kansas State star's availability vs. Cincinnati (March 5)

Kansas State star guard Coleman Hawkins could play in Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, and his status is listed as a game-time decision. The senior has missed the last three games due to a knee injury and is aiming to return for the final two games of the regular season.

The Wildcats ended a four-game losing streak with a 65-56 victory over Colorado on Sunday. It was its first win since Hawkins’s injury. Kansas State (14-15, 8-10 Big 12) relied on David N’Guessan to step up in the star guard's absence, and he recorded a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds in the win over Colorado.

Head coach Jerome Tang provided an update on Hawkins after the victory but did not confirm his return date.

"Coleman's working hard," Tang said. "He could shut it down, and no one would question it because he has a bright future ahead. I told him that. I said, 'I'd love for you to be on the floor, but your future is more important.' But he's rehabbing 24/7, like just constantly," he added.

Hawkins took to social media earlier this week, sharing photos of himself in action in previous games this season. The forward will hope he can give the Wildcats a big boost on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) is coming off a 73-64 loss to No. 3 Houston on Saturday, which ended a two-game winning streak. The Bearcats have now fallen below the Kansas State Wildcats in conference standings with two regular season games remaining.

Coleman Hawkins’s performance this season

Kansas State Wildcats' guard Brendan Hausen (11) and forward Coleman Hawkins (33) celebrates after winning 61-80 over Iowa State - Source: Imagn

Coleman Hawkins has been a key player for Kansas State, averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this season. He also leads the team with a 101.7 defensive rating in conference play while averaging 2.0 steals per game.

For Cincinnati, Jizzle James will be a crucial player on offense. He has been the Bearcats' top scorer, averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. Kansas State won the first meeting between these teams earlier this season, marking their only victory in a stretch where they lost nine of ten games. Hawkins had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in that game.

