Is Cooper Flagg going to the NBA? A look at the Duke star's future in college basketball

After a stellar freshman year in college basketball, many share the opinion that Duke star Cooper Flagg has to take the leap to the NBA, but there have been rumors of the guard staying with the Blue Devils for another year.

With the NCAA season drawing to a close, the focus is gradually shifting to the future of some of the biggest prospects and stars.

Flagg sits above all right now, as he is currently favored to win the national player of the year, and is the most-valued name, image, and likeness (NIL) college basketball player according to ON3.

He is currently valued at $4.8m, trailing only University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who is currently valued at $6.5m.

Is Cooper Flagg going to the NBA?

At the moment, there are no guarantees. Given the teams favored to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, many believe that it could be better for the 18-year-old to wait another year.

Another reason he could remain in college for another year is the potential to make more in the NBA if he becomes even better next year.

While he is projected to make $12 million as a rookie if he moves this year, waiting another year and becoming even better than his current level could earn him higher than that when he chooses to move to the NBA.

The transition to the pros could be tougher than most expected, and with NIL now in place, money is not necessarily the motivation.

Cooper Flagg NBA draft projection

The race to be No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft is between Flagg and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. However, many college basketball experts consider the Duke star as the more likely candidate to earn the top seed, given his performance this season.

The guard turned his ankle in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, but he is now expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament, leaving him with an opportunity to seal the No. 1 spot for good.

Potential NBA Teams Interested in Cooper Flagg

The four worst teams in the NBA usually have the best odds to secure the first pick during the draft. At this time, the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and the New Orleans Pelicans are the four-worst teams. Each of these teams will be interested in Flagg, as he will make them better immediately.

