Is Cooper Flagg playing today? Exploring Duke star's availability vs Wake Forest (March 3)

Cooper Flagg is fit and healthy to play as the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils host Wake Forest on Monday for their final home game of the season. Flagg suffered an eye injury in Duke’s 100-65 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday and was thought to be out for the remainder of the game, but returned to the court after receiving treatment from the team's medical staff.

The forward scored 16 points and has been declared good to go against the Demon Deacons after Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer confirmed that it was just a bruise on Flagg’s eyelid.

Duke (26-3, 17-1 ACC) will look to end the season with a perfect 17-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With just two games left in the regular season, the Blue Devils are aiming to secure the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win their remaining matchups.

However, the last time it faced Wake Forest in January, Duke had to settle for a 63-56 win, despite a 35-22 lead at halftime.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest (20-9, 12-6) recovered from a two-game losing streak with a 74-71 comeback win over Notre Dame on Saturday to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes. Cameron Hildreth led the way, scoring a team-high 28 points.

However, the Demon Deacons will have to play the game of their lives, as they need a win over Duke to guarantee a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET in Durham, North Carolina.

Cooper Flagg’s performance for Duke this season

Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Cooper Flagg is the driving force behind their success this season, leading the team in points (19.3), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.1), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.1).

He also tops the charts in minutes played and field goal percentage, and is a strong contender for the National Player of the Year award, with many predicting him to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Meanwhile, Hunter Sallis has been a key performer for Wake Forest, averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

