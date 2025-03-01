Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight? Evaluating Duke star's availability vs Florida State (March 1)

Cooper Flagg has a healthy status going into Saturday's matchup against the Florida State Seminoles. He has no injuries listed, having played in all 28 of No. 2 Duke's contests this season. The confirmation of his participation in the contest will be known before the 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

Flagg has elevated the Blue Devils into title contention while being one of the best-performing squads in the nation.

How Cooper Flagg, Duke matches up with Florida State

As the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg's numbers this season only back his importance to the No. 2 Blue Devils.

28 games in, Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He is shooting 49.1% from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc. In the last four games, he is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Duke goes into the game with a 25-3 overall record, winning 16 of their 17 matchups in ACC Play. They are averaging 82.6 points on shooting splits of 49.2% overall and 39.1% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 21.6 points per game. They are noted for their rebounding and playmaking, grabbing 38.3 rebounds and creating 17.2 assists in the process.

Aside from Flagg, Kon Knueppel comes next with numbers of 13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.4 apg. Khaman Maluach is averaging 8.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 1.1 blocks, while Sion James contributes with 8.1 ppg and 4 rpg.

They take on a Florida State squad that is 16-12 on the season, going 7-10 in their ACC games. The Seminoles produce 75.8 points on 46% shooting from the field and 31.8% from three, beating opponents by a margin of 3.5 points per contest.

After the game against the Seminoles, Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 Blue Devils will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

