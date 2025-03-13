Deivon Smith has been in the spotlight for the top-seeded St. John's ahead of its clash against No. 9-seeded Butler in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Since Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury, fans want to know whether he will suit up for the postseason game at Madison Square Garden.

Is Deivon Smith playing today vs. Butler?

St. John's will make a game-time decision on whether Deivon Smith will play against Butler (14-18) on Thursday, as per college basketball insider John Rothstein.

Smith bruised his right shoulder against Villanova on Jan. 11. Since then, he has missed five games for St. John's (27-4) and been limited in several others.

Smith did not play in the Red Storm's win over Marquette on Saturday. However, he took part in practice for St. John's in the past two days, which could be a sign that he might suit up for the team's opening game of the Big East Tournament.

On Wednesday, St. John's coach Rick Pitino provided an update on Smith, suggesting that the player should be available for the conference tournament.

“[Since] he came back from the Villanova game, he was never the same Deivon. He was always worried about getting hit again,” Pitino said. “More than anything else, he has to get over the mental part of getting hit again, because you’re going to get hit if you’re a point guard. You have to get over screens, you have to handle picks-and-rolls.

“Once he gets over the mental aspect of that, he’ll be fine and he’ll be the great player he was in the first half of the season.”

Smith played an integral role for the Red Storm this season, helping them win the regular-season title. He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and is critical to St. John's system with his all-round ability.

The St. John's vs. Butler game on Thursday will be broadcast live on Peacock, with tipoff at noon ET.

