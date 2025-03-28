Is Dylan Cardwell playing today vs Michigan? Exploring Auburn center's availability ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell is highly likely to play in Friday's Sweet 16 encounter against Michigan despite previous reports that he is dealing with a leg injury.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl vouched for the 6-foot-11 center's fitness in the do-or-die game against the Wolverines, who will be led by twin towers seven-footer Danny Wolf and 7-1 Vladislav Goldin.

“They're going up against Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson, those three guys are going to be the focus of our defensive attack," Pearl said during a pregame media availability session at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta (per the Auburn Tigers website).

Cardwell forms a frontline combo with forwards Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson, and they have worked well in protecting the rim on defense and crashing the boards. The trio has combined for 20.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game this season, and they are the main catalysts for the Tigers' rise this season.

Pearl knows the importance of having Broome, Johnson, and Cardwell healthy for this crucial encounter, as he feels the game will likely be decided in the paint.

"Our ability to defend those two guys as well as No. 42 (Will Tschetter) comes off the bench and shoots it a little bit for them, is going to be really the difference in the outcome,” the veteran coach said.

In Auburn's second-round duel against Creighton, Cardwell played 21 minutes and finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks. He made all three attempts from the field and held his ground against 7-foot-1 Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Auburn meets familiar foe, former player wearing Michigan colors

Another angle fans should look at in the Auburn-Michigan Sweet 16 duel is how Wolverines' stars Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson would perform against the Tigers this year. It could be recalled that Wolf was one of the key players for Yale in its first-round upset of Auburn in last year's March Madness, tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Donaldson, on the other hand, played for Auburn last season and missed two crucial free throws against the Bulldogs that could have tied the game. The 6-foot-3 junior guard transferred to Michigan following the debacle and is one of the main producers for the Dusty May-coached Wolverines.

In 36 games, Donaldson has produced 11.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, and 1.0 spg while shooting 43.9%, including 37.6% from the 3-point line.

Wolf hopes to continue his mastery of Johni Broome and the Auburn Tigers, while Donaldson wants to show his former team how he has improved since that choke job last season.

Tip-off for the Sweet 16 clash is set for 9:39 p.m. ET with Auburn looking to claim its third Elite Eight appearance while Michigan is aiming for its 16th Elite Eight ticket.

