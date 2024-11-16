Is Dylan Harper playing tonight? Exploring Rutgers star's availability vs Monmouth (Nov 15)

Dylan Harper has a healthy status against the Monmouth Hawks on Friday. He has no injuries listed, having taken part in No. 24 Rutgers' first two games against Wagner and Saint Peter's. The green light on him playing in the matchup will be known before the 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Harper is at the beginning of his collegiate basketball career. He came out of Don Bosco Prep as a consensus five-star prospect while being viewed as the second-best player in the Class of 2024, only behind Cooper Flagg.

In his senior year of high school, he averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as he led the Ironmen to a 29-3 record and a state championship. He was named MVP in the McDonald's All-American game and MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Trending

Dylan Harper is off to a solid start this season with the Scarlet Knights

Dylan Harper has a lot of eyes on him. Not only was he the only freshman in the Big Ten to be named to the All-Preseason Big Ten Team, but he was also named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award watch list and the Top 50 Naismith National Player of the Year watch list.

So far, he has lived up to expectations. After two games, he is averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 54.8% shooting from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. His 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame has provided plenty of strength to his game, being known for his scoring ability and versatility on the defensive side of the ball as Rutgers is off to a 2-0 start thanks to his efforts.

In the season opener against Wagner on Nov. 6, he put up 20 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and three steals on 9-of-14 shooting overall. Against Saint Peter's on Monday, he got 24 points and six rebounds on 8 of 17 shooting from the field.

While his perimeter shooting and free-throw accuracy have room for improvement, his inside scoring has been a highlight as the Scarlet Knights look to continue maximizing his talent.

Following the game, Dylan Harper and No. 24 Rutgers will stay home as they next host Merrimack at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here