Is Elizabeth Kitley playing today vs Miami? Looking at Virginia Tech's center availability

The No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies play the Miami Hurricanes on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. However, Virginia's center Elizabeth Kitley deals with a serious injury.

Kitley is among the top college basketball players, but she suffered a knee injury on Sunday night against the Virginia Cavaliers and did not return.

"I'll be very honest with you," head coach Kenny Brooks said, via Yahoo. "I don't know Kitley's status. And ... that's where my mind is. What I can tell you is hard-fought game, tremendous atmosphere for women's basketball, so I'm proud of that. But beyond that ... my mind is somewhere else."

"I'm not gonna be able to give you guys anything out of respect for her. But it's not a concussion. It's lower extremities ... We're praying for her. My mind is there. To try to give you guys some insight on where she is, what's going on — I know you guys have got papers to write."

"I respect the hell out of that. But I respect her more. I just don't know yet."

Kitley did not practice on Thursday, which likely isn't a good sign for her status. But Virginia Tech hasn't ruled her out for Friday's game.

But Miami's head coach Katie Meier hopes Elizabeth Kitley will play on Friday, as they want to face one of the best players in the nation.

"I hope (Kitley) is available,'' Meier said. "You never see a post player with that kind of time per touch, but she thinks and moves the ball quicker than your scheme. That's why she's the class of the post player in America right now."

Elizabeth Kitley's stats

Elizabeth Kitley, one of the top players in the country, is in her fifth season at Virginia Tech.

Kitley is averaging 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.1 blocks per game this season.

Kitley has started all 29 games she played for Virginia Tech this season. The center had an incredible six-game stretch from Feb. 1-18, where she recorded a double-double in all six.

During that stretch, she had a high of 34 points, with her lowest point total being 15. Kitley has also recorded 10+ points in 28 of 29 games this season. The only time she failed to be in the double-digits was on Jan. 28 against Syracuse, when the center had just six points.

Kitley is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Poll : Do you think Elizabeth Kitley will play on Friday? Yes No 4 votes View Discussion