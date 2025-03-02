Is Flau'Jae Johnson playing today vs. Ole Miss? Exploring LSU star's availability vs. Ole Miss (Mar. 2)

The LSU Tigers have been one of the best teams in college basketball and they are ranked seventh in the nation with a 27-3 (12-3 SEC) record. They are preparing for their regular season finale against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, but their leading scorer, junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson, will not take to the court during the contest.

Johnson has been having an excellent 2024-25 college basketball season. In 32.3 minutes, she is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Her shooting stroke has also been consistent. She is connecting on 46.5% of her shots and 37.2% of her 3-point attempts. The guard is also an 80.0% free throw shooter this season.

Is Flau'Jae Johnson playing today vs. Ole Miss?

Flau'Jae Johnson is not going to be available in today's game against the Ole Miss Rebels. She has started all 30 games this season for the Tigers but is unable to go for this game. She was listed as a game-time decision on February 18, but she logged 37 minutes, and coach Kim Mulkey later stated that Johnson was "fine".

At the time of publishing this story, no information is available as to why the star guard will not be on the court in Sunday's clash. She has been battling a leg injury, but it is unclear if that is what is keeping her from being able to play on Sunday. The SEC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, and there have been no updates about Johnson's status for the tournament.

Who will be starting in place of Flau'Jae Johnson?

While it is not known who will be replacing Flau'Jae Johnson in the starting lineup for this game, fans will not be surprised to see junior guard Kailyn Gilbert fill her role. Gilbert is the team's fourth-leading scorer with 9.8 points per game and can be a strong presence on offense for the team in their clash against the Rebels.

