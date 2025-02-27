  • home icon
  Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring the LSU star's availability vs Alabama (Feb 27)

Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring the LSU star's availability vs Alabama (Feb 27)

By Mike Mckenna-Tuhi
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:33 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn
Flau'jae Johnson (Image via Imagn)

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is set to play Thursday night as No. 7 LSU visits No. 20 Alabama in a highly anticipated SEC showdown. Johnson has been a standout for the Tigers this season, leading them in scoring while also contributing on the boards and on defense.

With LSU (27-2, 12-2) looking to maintain its dominance in conference play, Johnson will be a key factor in its game plan. LSU has been one of the SEC's strongest teams, winning 20 of its games by double digits.

Alabama (22-6, 9-5), however, has been tough to beat at home, boasting a 12-2 record in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide also have an edge in defensive rebounding, pulling down 24.6 per game, with Essence Cody leading the way at 4.6 per contest.

also-read-trending Trending

Tipoff for Thursday night's contest is at 9 p.m. ET.

Flau'jae Johnson’s impact on LSU’s success this season

Flau'jae Johnson has been a force for the Tigers, averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. She has provided LSU with consistency on both ends of the floor, and her ability to create plays will be crucial against Alabama.

Mikaylah Williams has also been a major contributor, putting up 18.8 ppg over the last 10 outings.

On the other side, Alabama’s Zaay Green is averaging 15.5 ppg and 4.6 assists, while Sarah Ashlee Barker has been excellent, scoring 15.7 ppg and grabbing 5.6 rpg while shooting 54.1% over her last 10 matchups.

Alabama has also been dangerous from beyond the arc, making 8.7 3-pointers per game – 2.5 more than LSU typically allows.

LSU enters the game with an 8-2 record in its last 10 contests, averaging 74.3 ppg while allowing 67.0. Alabama has gone 6-4 in the same stretch, scoring 74.2 ppg while keeping opponents to 63.9.

With Flau'jae Johnson leading the way, LSU will look to continue its dominant run and secure another key conference win on the road. After this bout, Johnson and the Tigers will play Ole Miss (18-8, 9-5) on Sunday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
