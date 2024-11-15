Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring LSU star's availability vs Murray State Racers (Nov 15)

Flau'jae Johnson has been one of the standouts for LSU in their opening three games of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season. Across those games, Johnson has averaged an astounding 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, highlighting her importance to the Tigers.

Johnson will be available for the Tigers' next game against the Murray State Racers tonight. Although senior forward Amani Bartlett features on the Tigers' game day poster, which was uploaded on their official social media account yesterday, there are no injury concerns for the Tigers' #4.

Injuries to Last-Tear Poa, Mississippi State transfer Mjracle Shepperd and Izzy Besselman increase Johnson's importance in the backcourt. This boosts her chances of not only making a start but playing lots of minutes against the Racers.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Last evening, Flau'jae took to social media to announce the launch of the deluxe version of her hit album, 'Best of Both Worlds.' She also launched the official music video for her single, 'Master Plan,' on YouTube, which has garnered over 2,000 views since its release earlier today.

Expand Tweet

The immense promotion of the deluxe version of 'Best of Both Worlds' suggests that Flau'jae, the richest NIL-earner in women's college basketball, is 100% fit. She is all set to be a part of the starting five for the Tigers later today.

Flau'jae Johnson impresses in LSU's opening three games

The Tigers have barely had to break a sweat in their opening three games, with Johnson playing a major role in all three blowout wins. She top-scored in two of their three opening games, scoring 25 points in their season opener against Eastern Kentucky and 24 points against Northwestern State last Friday.

Flau'jae recorded an impressive double-double in LSU's 117-44 win against Charleston State, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. During that game, she also became the latest player to score 1,000 career points, etching her name in an elite list of players who have played a big part in LSU program's history.

In the latest update of AP's Top 25 women's college basketball poll on November 11, the Tigers remain in seventh place. The game against Murray State at 8 PM ET tonight is the fourth in a series of home games for LSU at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, which will end on November 20 against Tulane.

Johnson and the Tigers will be keen to make the most of those games, before they face stiff competition in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here