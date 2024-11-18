Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring LSU star's status vs Troy (Nov 18)

Flau'jae Johnson is healthy and ready for tonight's matchup against the Troy Trojans. She has no injuries listed, having appeared in all of LSU's four games to start the season. The contest between the Tigers and Trojans will tip off at 8 p.m.

Johnson is in the third season of her collegiate basketball career. She has played every game for LSU, becoming one of their most reliable players as she has been a full-time starter since her freshman season. In her first two years, she averaged 13 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals on 46.7% shooting from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Flau'jae Johnson reaches career milestone

Flau'jae Johnson has not missed a step in her junior campaign. In fact, she has broken out as LSU's best scorer.

After four games, she leads the Tigers in scoring with 23 points per contest on 61% shooting from the field and 40% from downtown. She is also providing 7.3 rebounds, three assists, and 1.5 steals, nearly improving her numbers across the board as LSU benefits from a 4-0 start to the season.

Last week against Charleston Southern, Johnson recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also reached a career milestone by scoring 1,000 points in her collegiate career.

Johnson has already received plenty of accolades in her career. She helped LSU win the national championship in 2023 and was recognized as the SEC's Freshman of the Year. Her performances the following season, putting up 14.9 points to go with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals, landed her on the All-SEC Second Team.

She was important to the team's run in the 2024 postseason, often their leading scorer during the SEC and NCAA tournaments. In the 94-87 defeat to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight, Johnson was the Tigers' top scorer with 23 points.

Thanks to Johnson's displays this year, LSU is winning by a margin of 49.3 points per game against their opponents. They are shooting 53.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. Her recent performance against Murray State on Nov. 15 was noteworthy, providing 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 9-of-13 shooting to propel the Tigers to a 74-60 victory.

After the game against Troy, Flau'jae Johnson and LSU will remain at home when they host the Tulane Green Wave at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

