“Is this this generation’s way of a hard launch?”: Former American soccer pro playfully speculates Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers’ bond after cute TikTok

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have sparked plenty of buzz with their latest TikTok video, giving fans another reason to wonder if there is more to their bond than just basketball. The former UConn stars appeared to be on a date in the video. While they have never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, social media has long speculated about their connection.
The video, which shows the duo laughing and spending quality time together in a restaurant, became a talking point on the latest ‘Sports Are Fun!’ podcast episode, hosted by former U.S. soccer pro Kelley O’Hara alongside Greydy Diaz, Merritt Mathias, and intern BJ.
“We all know what Paige can do on the court. I'm like, what's she doing off the court? Yo," Merritt Mathias said. [16:51]
“Well, I mean, when we first had this chat… Azzi was courtside, did her little interview, super cute, and then they hit us with a TikTok. I’m like, is this this generation's way of a hard launch?” [16:57-17:17]
“The TikTok’s a soft launch,” O’Hara joked, as the group laughed about the shift from Instagram announcements to low-key video hints. [17:22]
“If it’s Instagrams, like, whoa, that's really official,” Intern BJ said. [17:28].
“Yeah, yeah, but I'm like, yo, y'all are talking about Paige paying for a date now, like that's what we're talking about, and I'm here for it. I'm like, let's go,” Mathias concluded. [17:35]
Bueckers and Fudd were also extremely close on the court at UConn, and the two guards were often seen supporting each other through injuries and big moments during their time there.
Azzi Fudd beams with pride as she supports Paige Bueckers courtside during Dallas game
Fudd was all smiles as she sat courtside during the Dallas Wings’ 83-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream, there to cheer on her former UConn teammate Bueckers.
Speaking to CBS during the game, the Huskies star opened up about what it meant to see Bueckers play on the WNBA stage.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Fudd said. “Just seeing anyone you played with — just to be here now, watching her live — it’s a moment of pride. I’m super proud of her, to see what she’s doing and to see her living out her dream. It’s amazing.”
While Bueckers took the next step in her journey by being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Wings, Fudd chose to remain in college for another season. She has said that she wants more time to continue her development before leaping into the pros.
