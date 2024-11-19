Is Graham Ike playing tonight? Exploring Gonzaga star's status vs San Diego State (Nov 18)

Graham Ike has a healthy status heading into tonight's contest against the San Diego State Aztecs. He has no injuries listed, having played in all of No. 3 Gonzaga's three games to start the season. The Zags will tip off against the Aztecs at 10 p.m. ET.

Ike is in the fifth year of his college basketball career. He initially spent the first half of his career at Wyoming, where he played 45 games for the Cowboys as he missed the 2022-23 season due to injury. Making a full recovery, he transferred to Gonzaga, where he has made a significant impact on the Bulldogs' offense.

Graham Ike has done a solid job to help No. 3 Gonzaga get off to a smooth start this season.

After three games, he is averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and two assists on 50% shooting from the field. His scoring has declined from the 16.3 points he averaged last season, but the Bulldogs have still benefitted from Ike getting more involved in other areas of the game.

Graham Ike named preseason Sporting News Second Team All-American

Ike received plenty of recognition for making a successful return from a severe injury last season. With his efforts, he was named to the All-WCC First Team, recognized as an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press, and landed on the Top 10 of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year List.

Amid those accolades, there are big expectations for Ike this season. Last week, he was named in Sporting News' preseason Second Team All-American alongside Kansas' star big man Hunter Dickinson. Aside from that, Ike was also included in the NABC Preseason Player of the Year watch list as well as the Wooden Award Top 50 watch list.

Despite the reduced scoring to start the year, he has still provided solid display to help Gonzaga earn their wins. In the opener against Baylor, he scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished three assists, showing he can still come through in the biggest games against the stronger opponents on their schedule when needed.

After their game against the Aztecs, Graham Ike and the Bulldogs will return home to gear up for their next matchup. They host Long State at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

