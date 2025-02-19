Is Hailey Van Lith playing? Evaluating TCU star's availability vs Arizona State (Feb 19)

Hailey Van Lith has a healthy status going into Wednesday's contest against the Arizona State Sun Devils. She has no injuries listed, having played in all 27 of No. 10 TCU's contests this season. The confirmation of her participation in the game will be known before the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Van Lith is nearing the end of her final collegiate season. Having been successful in her one year with the Horned Frogs, a deep run in the NCAA Tournament would be a suitable end to her time in college before heading to the WNBA.

How Hailey Van Lith's Horned Frogs match up with Arizona State?

Hailey Van Lith's performances for the No. 10 Horned Frogs have been strong as she is one of the more experienced players on the squad.

This season, Van Lith is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc. In February, she has been scoring 13.4 points per contest after five matchups.

Her displays have helped TCU keep its momentum as one of the best teams in the country. They boast a 24-3 overall record, going 12-2 after 14 games of Big 12 Play. They produce 79.2 points on shooting splits of 47.4% overall and 37.4% from downtown, blowing out teams by a margin of 22.1 points per game.

Aside from Van Lith, Sedona Prince leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds alongside 3.1 blocks and 2.4 assists. Madison Connor puts up 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby contributes with 7.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

They face an Arizona State squad that is 8-18 on the season, going 2-12 after 14 conference matchups. They put up 69.8 points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three, losing games by a margin of 6.1 points per game.

Jalyn Brown leads the way with 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, Tyi Skinner follows suit with 16 points and 2.9 assists, while Jyah LoVett provides 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.

After this game, Hailey Van Lith and the No. 10 Horned Frogs will prepare for their next matchup, being against a ranked team. They host the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 23 at noon ET.

