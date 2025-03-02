Is Hailey Van Lith playing today against No. 17 Baylor? Exploring TCU guard's availability ahead of Bears clash (Mar 2)

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith is one of the more dominant players in women's college basketball. She has made her presence known on the TCU Horned Frogs this season. With No. 10 Horned Frogs preparing to end the regular season on the road against the No. 17 Baylor Bears, people wonder if Hailey Van Lith will play.

Van Lith has been a star, leading the team in scoring and assists. She averages 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.6 turnovers per game at 34.3 minutes of gameplay. She is shooting the basketball at a good level too, as she has made 45.6% of her field goal attempts, 33.3% from the 3-point line, and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

Let's see if Van Lith will be in the lineup for the regular season finale against the Baylor Bears later today.

Is Hailey Van Lith playing today?

Hailey Van Lith will be on the floor today in the starting lineup for the TCU Horned Frogs as they play against the Baylor Bears for the Big 12 regular season championship. She has played in all 30 games for the Horned Frogs this season and has not appeared on the injury report ahead of this game.

What are the betting odds for the Big 12 championship?

This game means a lot in the postseason as the Big 12 regular season championship will have the top seed in the conference tournament while the loser will be second. The first seed would have the advantage as the second seed would need to play the third seed in the semifinals.

Both teams get byes into the quarterfinals as the tournament is set up. So, the rest advantage will be the same. The regular season finale in Baylor sees the Bears being a 1.5-point home favorite. However, the Horned Frogs won the previous game earlier this season as TCU won at home 80–75 to get to this point.

