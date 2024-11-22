Is Haley Cavinder playing today? Exploring Miami star's availability vs Campbell (Nov 22)

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder appears to have a healthy status going into Friday's matchup against the Campbell Fighting Camels. She has no injuries listed, having played in all four of Miami's games this year. The confirmation of her participating in the contest will be determined before the 5 p.m. ET tip-off.

Haley Cavinder's performance for Miami this season

Cavinder has been on cruise control as one of the key players on the Miami Hurricanes' squad this season.

Through four games, Cavinder is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest on 41.7% shooting from the field. Her last performance against Florida International on Nov. 19 saw her put up seven points, six rebounds, and six assists in 23 minutes of action in Miami's 79-51 victory.

Cavinder's role has remained similar since the 2022-23 campaign. She was a full-time starter that year after transferring from Fresno State, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 40.4% shooting overall and 40.7% from downtown in 1,082 total minutes of action throughout 35 appearances.

The Hurricanes are beating their opponents by a winning margin of 16.5 points per game. They have done well on both sides of the ball to have the edge over their opponents when it comes to shooting efficiency and creating turnovers.

There are four players averaging double-digits for the Hurricanes, with Haley Cavinder leading the way. Jasmyne Roberts has 10.8 points and five rebounds, Natalija Marshall puts up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, and Darrione Rogers has the most three-pointers made with nine and counting at a success rate of 36%.

Following the game against Campbell, Miami will host the Charlotte 49ers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 29 at noon ET.

