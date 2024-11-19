Is Haley Cavinder playing tonight? Exploring Miami star’s availability vs Florida International (Nov 19)

Haley Cavinder is healthy going into Miami Hurricanes's latest matchup against the FIU Panthers. She has no injuries and has played in all of Miami's first three games this season. Her participation will be confirmed before the 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

Cavinder is progressing through the final season of her collegiate career. Throughout her stints at Fresno State (2019-22) and Miami (2022-now) so far, she is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 127 appearances for the Hurricanes.

Haley Cavinder's solid impact this season for Miami

Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder in action (Credits: Getty)

Haley Cavinder seems to have performed well above expectations in her current role at Miami (3-0).

The 2022-23 campaign saw her average 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 40.7% shooting overall and 40.4% from downtown. Despite the seven-point decrease from her last year at Fresno State, she helped Miami achieve their best finish in program history with their first-ever appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They beat Oklahoma State, Indiana, and Villanova in their path before ultimately falling 54-42 to eventual national champions LSU.

Cavinder did not play the following season because she had retired from the sport to pursue other personal goals. She eventually came out of retirement when she first committed to TCU but changed her mind when she returned to the Hurricanes before the start of the ongoing season.

After the first three games this year, Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 steals on 48.9% shooting from the field. Her last performance against the Florida Gators on Saturday was most noteworthy; she delivered an offensive explosion with a season-high 31 points, six rebounds and five assists on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

That showing was reminiscent of her stint at Fresno State, where she averaged 19.8 points per game in her last two years with the Bulldogs. The Hurricanes' offense would greatly benefit if she can maintain her scoring production.

After the matchup against the Panthers, Haley Cavinder and the Hurricanes will host the Charlotte 49ers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 29 at noon ET.

