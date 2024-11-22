Is Hanna Cavinder playing today? Exploring Miami star's availability vs Campbell (Nov 22)

Hanna Cavinder looks healthy going into Miami Hurricanes's matchup against the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-1) on Friday. She has no injuries listed, having appeared in all four of Miami's games this year.

Confirmation of her participation in the matchup will be made before the 5 p.m. ET tip-off.

Hanna Cavinder's performance numbers for Miami this season

Hanna Cavinder in action for Miami Hurricanes against Jacksonville (Credits: Getty)

After a disappointing first season with the Hurricanes, Hanna Cavinder's performances this year seem like she has regained her best again.

Trending

After four games, Cavinder is averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per contest on 46.4 percent shooting from the field. In Tuesday's game against Florida International, she recorded six points, two assists, and a rebound on 2-of-6 shooting overall in the 79-51 victory.

Hanna Cavinder's role significantly increased since her last season with Miami, the 2022-23 campaign. That year, she was a reserve, averaging 3.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game throughout her 34 appearances. As a full-time starter this year, she has played 128 minutes after four games.

Miami is off to a 4-0 start this season. They have scored 78.5 points on 46% shooting from the field on offense and given up 62 points on 36.8% shooting overall on the defensive side of the ball. The Hurricanes have forced 21.5 turnovers from their opponents while getting 13.5 stocks (steals and blocks) per contest.

Four Miami Hurricanes players have scored in double-digits, with Hanna's sister Haley Cavinder leading the charts. Haley averages 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 44.6 percent shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Jasmyne Roberts has 10.8 points and five rebounds and Natalija Marshall averages 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

After the latest matchup against the Fighting Camels, Miami will host the Charlotte 49ers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 29 at noon ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here