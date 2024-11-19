Is Hanna Cavinder playing tonight? Exploring Miami star’s availability vs Florida International

Hanna Cavinder seems to be healthy heading into Tuesday's matchup against the FIU Panthers. She has no injuries listed, having played in all of Miami's first three games this season. The confirmation of her being on the court for the contest will be known before the 7 p.m. ET tip.

Cavinder's return this season for Miami

Hanna Cavinder appears to have settled in following her return to Miami this season.

The 2022-23 campaign saw her put up just 3.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 36.8% shooting overall and 30.7% from downtown. Despite the 10-point scoring decrease from her previous season at Fresno State, she helped Miami finish with a 23-11 record. She was part of a group that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

Cavinder did not play the following season, retiring from the sport so she could pursue other personal goals. After initially considering a career in professional wrestling, she came out of retirement and decided to return to Miami to play out the remainder of her college career.

After Miami's first three games this year, Cavinder is putting up 9.3 points, 5.7 assists, and four rebounds on 47.6% shooting from the field and 27.3% from beyon the arc. Her display against the Florida Gators on Nov. 16 was solid; she turned in 12 points, six rebounds and five assists on 5-of-8 shooting.

The biggest difference for Cavinder this season has been her role. Having come off the bench in 34 games throughout the 2022-23 season, she has been a member of the starting lineup this season as most of her numbers have improved across the board.

After the matchup against the Panthers, Cavinder and the Hurricanes will host the Charlotte 49ers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 29 at noon ET.

