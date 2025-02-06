Is Hannah Hidalgo playing tonight? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs. Stanford

Hannah Hidalgo has a healthy status going into Thursday's matchup against the visiting Stanford Cardinal. She has no reported injuries, having played in No. 3 Notre Dame's last four games. The confirmation of her taking part in the matchup will be known before the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Hidalgo is going through the second season of her collegiate career, elevating the Fighting Irish into the conversation as a potential title contender.

How Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame match up with Stanford

Hannah Hidalgo represents No. 3 Notre Dame (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) as one of the best scorers in the country.

After 19 games, Hidalgo is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.8 assists on 50.1% shooting (42.5% from 3-point range). She is coming off of back-to-back 30-point games against Virginia Tech and Louisville, leading her team to convincing wins.

Notre Dame, rolling with a 14-game win streak, is putting up 87.0 ppg on shooting splits of 49.9% overall and 40.7% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 24.9 ppg.

Aside from Hidalgo, Olivia Miles comes next with 16.4 ppg, 6.5 apg, 5.9 rpg and 1.5 spg.

Stanford (11-10, 3-7) is averaging 74.0 ppg, getting past teams by a margin of 7.3 points per game. The Cardinal have Nunu Agara lead the way with 17.4 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

Following this matchup, Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Fighting Irish will host the No. 21 California Golden Bears (19-4, 7-3) at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

