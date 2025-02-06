  • home icon
  Is Hannah Hidalgo playing tonight? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs. Stanford

Is Hannah Hidalgo playing tonight? Exploring Notre Dame star's availability vs. Stanford

By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:42 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Hannah Hidalgo has a healthy status going into Thursday's matchup against the visiting Stanford Cardinal. She has no reported injuries, having played in No. 3 Notre Dame's last four games. The confirmation of her taking part in the matchup will be known before the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Hidalgo is going through the second season of her collegiate career, elevating the Fighting Irish into the conversation as a potential title contender.

How Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame match up with Stanford

Hannah Hidalgo represents No. 3 Notre Dame (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) as one of the best scorers in the country.

After 19 games, Hidalgo is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.8 assists on 50.1% shooting (42.5% from 3-point range). She is coming off of back-to-back 30-point games against Virginia Tech and Louisville, leading her team to convincing wins.

Notre Dame, rolling with a 14-game win streak, is putting up 87.0 ppg on shooting splits of 49.9% overall and 40.7% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 24.9 ppg.

Aside from Hidalgo, Olivia Miles comes next with 16.4 ppg, 6.5 apg, 5.9 rpg and 1.5 spg.

Stanford (11-10, 3-7) is averaging 74.0 ppg, getting past teams by a margin of 7.3 points per game. The Cardinal have Nunu Agara lead the way with 17.4 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

Following this matchup, Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Fighting Irish will host the No. 21 California Golden Bears (19-4, 7-3) at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
