Is hoops sensation Cooper Flagg the next Victor Wembanyama? Exploring Peach Jam Championship

Victor Wembanyama has been labeled as arguably the greatest NBA draft prospect of all time. The San Antonio Spurs did not think twice before making Wembanyama the first overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. While he is now getting his first action in Summer League basketball, scouts have already moved on and are looking for the next amateur star prospect.

One amateur player that is turning heads is the power forward, Cooper Flagg, who is currently the second overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. While he just completed his sophomore season, Flagg has already received ten collegiate offers, including the ones from the Duke Blue Devils, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, UConn Huskies, and Villanova Wildcats.

Flagg put his talents on display at the Peach Jam Tournament, which includes 84 teams, 13 of which are sponsored by NBA stars. In a recent game, he finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and 11 blocks.

Check out Cooper Flagg's dominant Peach Jame game below:

While Flagg still has a long way to reach the NBA, he has shown plenty of promise. As a freshman at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine, he averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game. In March 2022, Flagg became the first freshman in state history to be named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year. Following the season, he transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.

His production and playing time were both down, however, as he averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Is Cooper Flagg the next Victor Wembanyama?

It is hard to label Cooper Flagg as the next Victor Wembanyama. While he still has two years to change things, as of now, he is not the best prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, as he is ranked behind Cameron Boozer.

Flagg will not only have to continue to thrive at the high school level but will also have to prove himself at the collegiate level before he begins to warrant talks of being the first overall draft pick. Furthermore, much of the hype around Victor Wembanyama is due to his one-of-a-kind frame and his ability to do things never before seen from someone his size.

While Flagg is still growing, he is unlikely to reach Victor Wembanyama's height as the latter stands at 6'8 entering his junior season. Although the 16-year-old is unlikely to receive the hype that the San Antonio Spurs center has, it doesn't mean that Flagg can not develop into a future NBA star. Both players, however, have plenty to prove despite the hype they have received so far.

