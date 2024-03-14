Is Hunter Dickinson injured? Looking at Kansas Center's availability ahead of Cincinnati game

The Kansas Jayhawks are all set to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks go into the tip-off after a 76-46 loss to No. 1 Houston on Saturday. Additionally, Kansas could also miss the services of center Hunter Dickinson, who was seen walking out of Saturday's game with an injury.

Is Hunter Dickinson injured?

As per reports, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson dislocated his right shoulder during the loss to Houston. Post-game, Jayhawks coach Bill Self revealed that Dickinson will undergo an MRI exam on Sunday. Following this examination, Coach Self shared more on the "Hawk Talk" radio show on Monday night.

"Well, we got great news yesterday with Hunter, there's no surgery, he did not tear it," Self said. "Actually, he's far better off than what the doctors and the trainers even imagined ... He's already started rehab and all of those things.

"The bad news is he's not going to play this week ... so he'll be available to us with the NCAA Tournament. And not only available but he should be fine. I mean, he'll be conditioning and doing non-contact basketball stuff by Thursday or Friday."

Is Kevin McCullar Jr. playing tonight vs Cincinnati?

Hunter Dickinson is not the only player set to miss the Big 12 Tournament. Kevin McCullar has been dealing with a nagging bone bruise on his knee for a few weeks now.

He has not played much in Kansas' recent games and is set to sit out this week in preparation for the Big Dance.

"Kevin will not play this week ... But that's a positive too because everyone thinks that the time off will obviously help him, so he will play in the NCAA Tournament as well."

"Our goal for Kevin is very similar to Hunter in that non-contact stuff and then by Monday be practicing and doing that so that's what we're hopeful for."

Without Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas will play at a disadvantage as it will feel their absence in scoring and rebounding.

The Bearcats are coming off a 90-85 win over West Virginia in the first round of the tournament and have an obvious upper hand in the matchup against the Jayhawks.

Dickinson is averaging 18 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. With questions about his future moves looming in the air, this might be his last chance to participate in March Madness and Dickinson would be looking to give his all.

