Is Hunter Dickinson playing tonight? Exploring Kansas star's availability vs. Houston (Mar. 3)

The Kansas Jayhawks are preparing for a tough road game against No. 4 Houston Cougars tonight, but a lot of the game's outcome depends on whether Hunter Dickinson plays.

Ad

The graduate center has been a key player for the Jayhawks this season, and his availability could swing the game either way. Dickinson is averaging 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds this season. In the Big 12, he is fourth in scoring and second in rebounding.

No reports have surfaced that Dickinson is injured, so he will probably lace up tonight. A confirmation closer to tip-off will be made available.

Hunter Dickinson’s impact on the court for the Jayhawks

Over his last four games, Hunter Dickinson has recorded three double-doubles, showing his value on both ends of the floor. He also provided a defensive presence this season with 39 blocks and 29 steals.

Ad

Trending

He has also been named Big 12 Player of the Week thrice, showing his consistency against top competition. This is the type of production that Kansas will miss if Dickinson is unable to play tonight.

Kansas has already struggled against top teams this season, going 2-3 against AP Top 10 opponents.

Facing Houston without Dickinson would be an even tougher challenge. The Cougars have won eight straight games, including a 92-86 double-overtime win over Kansas earlier this season. Kansas has a strong history on ESPN Big Monday, with an 81-23 all-time record and a 62-18 mark under coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks are 2-0 on Big Monday this season.

As game day approaches, all eyes will be on Kansas to see if their star center is ready to go. If he plays, the Jayhawks have a better chance of pulling off the upset. If not, they’ll need others to step up in a high-stakes conference battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here