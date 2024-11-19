Is Hunter Dickinson playing tonight? Exploring Kansas star’s availability vs UNC Wilmington (Nov 19)

Hunter Dickinson is healthy going into the game against UNC Wilmington. He has had no injuries in his four games for the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks this season. He will be confirmed to play before the 8 p.m. ET tip-off.

Dickinson is in the final season of his collegiate basketball career. The center played his first three years at Michigan before transferring to Kansas before the 2023-24 campaign began. In his college career so far, the Virginia native has averaged 17.4 points, nine rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Hunter Dickinson has a vital role in Kansas' success this season

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson attempts to shoot against North Carolina Tar Heels (Credits: IMAGN)

Hunter Dickinson is viewed by many as one of the best players in college basketball, and his numbers throughout his career would reflect that.

He has been a full-time starter in the lineup for 122 out of 127 games. His ability to score and rebound the ball at a high level makes him a valuable player for any national contender, especially for the Jayhawks.

Dickinson is coming off a 2023-24 season where he averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in 33 appearances. He helped the Jayhawks finish with a 23-11 record and play in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost 89-68 to Gonzaga in the second round.

So far this season, Hunter Dickinson has averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and 1.8 assists per game. He mainly had standout performances against No. 10 North Carolina and Michigan State; he had a 20-point, 10-rebound display against the Tar Heels on Nov. 8 while having 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals against the Spartans's defense on Nov. 12.

Dickinson's efforts have propelled Kansas to a perfect 4-0 start this season. They average 83.5 points per game on 50.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

They have also done well on defense, allowing 68 points per contest on 39.6% shooting overall and 26.4% from downtown. This showcases the team's ability to perform well on both sides of the ball, with Dickinson leading the way.

After their matchup with UNC Wilmington, No. 1 Kansas will host No. 12 Duke at the Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

