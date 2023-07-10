Is Izela Arenas related to former NBA star Gilbert Arenas? Taking a closer look at Agent Zeros' daughter lighting up the NIKE Nationals

Gilbert Arenas was one of the best basketball players on the planet before injuries, and eventually a suspension for violating NBA firearms rules, derailed his career. While 'Agent Zero' last appeared in the NBA over a decade ago, he has remained relevant in the basketball world due to several podcasts he appeared on since retiring, including 'Out of Bounds' and 'The No Chill Podcast'.

It appears that the three-time All-Star's daughter, Izela Arenas, has taken after her father. The younger Arenas scored 38 points playing for Team Why Not at the Nike Nationals on Sunday.

Check out highlights of Izela Arenas scoring 38 points below:

Gilbert Arenas daughter Izela dropped 38 points at Nike Nationals today

While Izela certainly has talent and plenty of name recognition due to her father, it is unclear where she will play college basketball. She has, however, received multiple offers. Although her prospect status is unknown, she has stood out in the summer circuit.

If she is able to continue her strong play in her senior season, she could establish herself as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Izela was previously able to dominate the Overtime Elite Takeover and earned the 'Queen of the Court' title.

While she has not made any decision regarding her basketball future, there has been speculation that Izela, along with Mackenly Randolph, daughter of former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph, could join the USC Trojans to team up with high school teammate Juju Watkins. The trio played together at Sierra Canyon School and Watkins was the top player in the 2023 recruiting class.

How did Gilbert Arenas perform in his NBA career?

Despite a strong college career with the Arizona Wildcats, Gilbert Arenas was not selected until the second round of the 2001 NBA draft. In two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Arenas averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He had a breakout season in his second year, which earned him a six-year, $60 million contract from the Washington Wizards. While he was a restricted free agent, the Warriors were unable to match the deal as they were over the salary cap and he was a second-round pick. This later led to the creation of the 'Gilbert Arenas Rule'.

Arenas broke out in Washington, where he spent parts of eight seasons. He averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Arenas made three All-Star Teams and three All-NBA Teams in his first four seasons with the Wizards.

He battled injuries prior to his suspension during the 2009-2010 season for the infamous firearm incident. Arenas spent time with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies to close out his career.

