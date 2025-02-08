Is Jaxson Robinson playing today? Know more about Kentucky guard's availability vs. South Carolina (Feb. 8)

Kentucky men's basketball star, Jaxson Robinson and his teammate Lamont Bulter were described as genuine game-time decisions for today's game against South Carolina by head coach Mark Pope in a conversation with ESPN. Robinson was listed as questionable on the SEC’s Availability Report which was released on Friday night.

According to head coach Mark Pope, the Wildcats senior, who was a surprise addition to Friday's list, suffered a “brutal collision” during Friday’s practice which affected his wrist. There was no fracture but Pope stated that Robinson did not have "great mobility."

Meanwhile, Butler, who missed the Wildcats' last three games, was cleared for non-contact practice but it remains to be seen if he would be available for Saturday's matchup.

Jaxson Robinson's Kentucky takes on South Carolina

All eyes will be on Rupp Arena as Kentucky men's basketball hosts South Carolina on Saturday. The Wildcats (15-7, 4-5 SEC), who are No. 14 in the AP Top 25 rankings, are entering today's matchup after a two-game skid and will be trying to stave off a third consecutive defeat in a row.

On the other hand, South Carolina is struggling this season. The Gamecocks have a 10-12 record and have lost all nine of their SEC games. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope insisted that the visitors should not be underestimated due to their "great size" and the fact that they are "really disciplined in what they do."

"They have superstar talent," Pope said. "They're really well coached. ... They've had every good team in this league on the ropes. They had Auburn on the ropes, they had Florida on the ropes."

Pope also mentioned South Carolina's forward, Collin Murray-Bowles who has been ranked top 10 in the SEC in several categories, including rebounds, blocks, double-doubles and free throw attempts.

"He's awesome," Pope said about the 6-foot-8 Gamecocks star. "Like, he's really, really skilled. He's got unbelievable hands. He uses his body really well. He's got great touch around the rim, but I think his hands and feet are really special. You see him kind of play with the ball, and it's pretty fun. Him passing out of the post is actually really fun."

