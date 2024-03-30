Is Jeremy Roach a senior? Duke guard's college status explored

Jeremy Roach has proved that he has what it takes to lead the nation's premier program in his second year as the caption. The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils defeated No. 1 seed Houston Cougars 54-51 in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.

Having worked under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski and now Jon Scheyer, Jeremy Roach, a senior guard and captain of the Blue Devils has taken the team far. He has rightfully earned the title of the cornerstone of the team

From freshman standout to senior leader for the Blue Devils

Jeremy Roach joined the Blue Devils as a five-star recruit from Paul VI Catholic. In his freshman season, he averaged 8.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while starting 18 of Duke's 24 games. After a lull in his sophomore season, the guard averaged 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his junior season.

Jeremy Roach tested the NBA waters in 2023 as he declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He announced his return for the senior year in May. This season, Roach has averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Jeremy's leadership skills are an important base to the team, as attested by his teammate Jaylen Blakes.

"My freshman year you had Wendell (Carter) and Joey (Baker) who had been here a while. but for him to kind of take on that leadership role last year and be able to help the younger guys as well set the tone for our team," Blakes said. (via The Fayetteville Observer)

"I really think that's great, because obviously he's a really skilled player, really talented, but just being able to set the tone for all of us and follow his lead."

What's next for Jeremy Roach?

Duke continues its post-season run, set to face ACC rival No. 11 seed North Carolina State in the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Wolfpack previously defeated the Blue Devils 74-69 in the ACC Tournament.

“It’s going to be crazy. A rematch of the ACC Tournament. They’re on a crazy run,” Roach said. (via ESPN)

If Duke still manages to advance to the Final Four, it will be coach Jon Scheyer's first since taking over last season. The Blue Devils' last title win came in 2015 and Roach will be looking to bring it home this year.

After this season, Jeremy Roach has the option of using his COVID eligibility year or declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. For now, however, all of his focus is on Sunday.

