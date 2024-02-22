Is John Calipari on hot seat? Looking at Kentucky HC's job security after frustrating 75-74 loss against LSU

John Calipari has been the Kentucky Wildcats coach since the 2009-10 season, but is he on the hot seat this year?

The Wildcats are considered title contenders every season, as the program always has one of the top recruiting classes. However, the Wildcats have struggled in 2023-24 as they are just 18-8 and ranked 17th in the country.

But, following the Wildcats' 75-74 loss to LSU on Wednesday, is John Calipari's job secure?

Is John Calipari on the hot seat?

John Calipari is 405-121 all-time with Kentucky

John Calipari is one of the top coaches in college basketball, so his position with the Wildcats is safe for now.

He has made Kentucky one of the top basketball programs for the last decade, and even though it isn't a top-tier team this season, it still is having success.

Meanwhile, Calipari's contract is a big reason he isn't on the hot seat. According to Boardroom, he will make $8,500,000 this year, as well as the next two years, before that number jumps to $9,000,000 for the remainder of his contract, which runs through the 2028-29 season.

Along with having a contract through the 2029 season, John Calipari's buyout also makes it tough to fire him, as his buyout is as follows:

2024-25: $27,000,000

2025-26: $20,250,000

2026-27: $13,500,000

2027-28: $6,750,000

So, with Calipari owed tons of money with buyouts, it's unlikely he will be fired or even on the hot seat.

Kentucky blows 15-point lead to LSU

In the loss to the LSU Tigers, the Kentucky Wildcats blew a 17-point lead, which was frustrating for Calipari.

"I don’t know, but I’ve watched all (LSU’s) games," the coach said. "They were down 24 on Tennessee and they came back and made it a five-point game. They were down 16 against South Carolina and made it a game.

"So why don’t you say what are you guys doing when you’re down 15? What happens to your team? Because they just change. I think Florida had them down 16 or 17, so I told my team that at halftime, ‘They’re going to make a run.’

"Every game I’ve watched, they’ve made a run. Now you have got to make a run back. But we had been getting 50/50 balls. We reverted a little bit today. But you have got to give them credit. It was a great game for them and a great win. They toughed us for those balls, which were the difference in the game."

Kentucky will return to the court at home against Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

