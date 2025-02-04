Is Johni Broome playing? Exploring Auburn star's availability vs Oklahoma (Feb 4)

Johni Broome has a healthy status going into Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners. He returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two weeks, having played in No. 1 Auburn's 92-81 victory over the No. 25 Ole Miss on Feb. 1. The confirmation of his availability for the matchup will be known before the 9 p.m. ET tip-off.

Broome is going through the fifth season of his collegiate career and his third with Auburn.

How Johni Broome, Auburn matches up with Oklahoma

Johni Broome did not miss a step in his return from injury for the No. 1 Tigers.

In 31 minutes of action against No. 25 Ole Miss, Broome finished with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, leading Auburn to a 92-82 victory.

This season, Broome is averaging a double-double of 18.3 points and 11.2 rebounds to go with 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game after 19 appearances. He is shooting 52% from the field and 30.6% from a three-point range.

Auburn boasts a 20-1 overall record, going 8-0 in their first eight games of conference play while cruising with a 13-game win streak. They are producing 84.5 points on 48.6% shooting from the field and 37.7% from three, beating opponents by a solid margin of 18 points per game.

Aside from Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara contributes with a stat line of 13 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, and 1.3 steals. Tahaad Pettiford comes off the bench with 11.6 ppg and 2.7 apg, while Miles Kelly puts up 10.7 ppg and 3.4 rpg.

They face an Oklahoma squad that is 16-5 on the season, having lost five of their last eight games. The Sooners put up 80.2 points on shooting splits of 49% overall and 37.9% from downtown, getting past opponents by a margin of 9.7 points per contest. Jalon Moore leads the unit with 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears follows suit with 16.1 ppg, 4.2 apg and 4.0 rpg.

After this game, Johni Broome and the No. 1 Tigers will play the No. 6 Florida Gators on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. ET in a ranked matchup.

