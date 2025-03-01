Is Johni Broome playing today? Exploring Auburn forward's availability ahead of SEC clash vs Kentucky

Auburn star Johni Broome will be available to face the Kentucky Wildcards on Saturday in their Southeastern Conference clash, with tip off set at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena.

The guard featured in No. 1-ranked Auburn's last game against the Ole Miss Rebels, playing an important role in his team's 106-76 victory on Wednesday. Broome led all scorers with 24 points and added four assists and nine rebounds.

Broome was praised by No. 17-ranked Kentucky coach Mark Pope ahead of his team's clash with the Tigers.

"He's a terrific talent," Pope said in the pregame presser (01:11). "He's a veteran guy. He's got that moxie to him where he actually is playing the game. It's fun to watch him."

Pope added that he is impressed by Broome's court vision and intelligence. He enjoys watching the Auburn forward outsmart defenses by using clever ball fakes to deceive opponents.

"He's really out there playing the game, enjoying the game," Pope said. "We talk about this all the time, most of us do. The game, he plays it at a really high level. It's hard to get him rushed. It's hard to get him sped up.

"He's got a whole bevy of junk shots that he makes around the rim and he can space out the floor and make shots there. His speed. Super, super physical. Really, really creative."

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Johni Broome's performance for Auburn this season

Johni Broome has been an outstanding player for the Auburn Tigers this season and has played an important role in the team's five-game winning streak. He is averaging 18.8 points, on 50.9% shooting, along with 11.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Tigers are at the top of the SEC standings and boast an overall record of 26-2 (14-1). They are also the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll with 1,500 points.

Broome and the Tigers have three games left to play. They will face Kentucky (19-9, 8-7) on Saturday before going on the road to play the No. 12-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6). Their last game is against the No. 6-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3) on March 8.

