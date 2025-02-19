Is JuJu Watkins playing? Evaluating USC star's availability vs Michigan State (Feb 19)

JuJu Watkins has a healthy status going into Wednesday's matchup against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans. She has no injuries listed, having played in all 25 of the No. 4 USC Trojans' games this season. The final decision on her availability will be known before the 9:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Watkins continues her rise as a star in the college basketball world in her sophomore year. Her growth on the offensive side of the ball as she gets close to the end of the 2024-25 regular season has been exponential.

How JuJu Watkins has performed for USC this season

JuJu Watkins' performances have the No. 4 Trojans in the conversation to be competing for a national championship.

This season, Watkins is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks. She is shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc. Her display against then-No. 1 UCLA Bruins on February 13th was spectacular, finishing with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and five assists.

Her efforts have allowed USC to boast a 23-2 overall record, going 13-1 after 14 Big Ten matchups. They produce 82.1 points on shooting splits of 44.7% overall and 33.2% from downtown, dominating opponents by a margin of 25.1 points per game.

Aside from Watkins, Kiki Iriafen follows suit with 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. Kennedy Smith puts up 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Rayah Marshall contributes with 7.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks.

They face a Michigan State squad that is 19-6 on the season, winning nine of 14 games in conference play. They put up 81 points on 45.3% shooting from the field and 34.4% from three, winning games by a margin of 19 points per contest. Julia Ayrault leads the way with 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, Grace VanSlooten comes next with 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, while Theryn Hallock provides 13.8 points and three assists.

After this game, JuJu Watkins and the No. 4 Trojans will prepare for their next ranked matchup. They host the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at the Galen Center on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. ET.

