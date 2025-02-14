Is JuJu Watkins playing tonight? Exploring USC star's availability vs UCLA (Feb 13)

As No. 6 USC (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) and star guard JuJu Watkins prepare to host unbeaten No. 1 UCLA (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten), the biggest question on the mind of Trojan fans is the availability of the star.

The All-American guard, a potential heir to Caitlin Clark's throne as a women's basketball scoring sensation, will face perhaps her toughest task of the season. The opposing Bruins not only haven't lost, they haven't been challenged.

JuJu Watkins expects to be in the lineup for coach Lindsay Gottlieb tonight against UCLA. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Watkins expects to be in the lineup. To steal from the great Mick Jagger, "wild horses couldn't keep her away."

In her two seasons with the Trojans, Watkins has missed only one game and that was in her freshman season. She has played in all 23 of her team's games this year and hasn't played less than 26 minutes in any of those games. Watkins's health has been dependable, and her significance to her team is too great for her not to be on the floor, especially with such a big test ahead.

Watkins's sophomore season

For the year, Watkins's statistics might be a little less brilliant than a season ago, although generally, she's been excellent but a bit more controlled. Watkins comes into the Bruins game averaging 23.9 points, which leads the Big Ten and is fifth in the NCAA.

Watkins and the Trojans had their only defeats at Iowa earlier this month and Notre Dame in November. Watkins is mired in a bit of a shooting slump as she hasn't made 50% of her shots since January 12th against Penn State.

USC and UCLA are facing off tonight and will play each other again at UCLA to conclude both teams' regular seasons on March 1st. In a season where no one has challenged UCLA, Watkins and the Trojans might have the best shot.

Watkins's freshman season

A year ago, Watkins took the imagination of college basketball with an astonishing freshman season. Her 27.1 points per game was second only to Caitlin Clark in NCAA basketball. Watkins took the second-most shots in the nation, 763. She led college basketball in free throws made and attempted.

Watkins led USC to the Elite Eight where her season was ended by UConn and its own superstar guard, Paige Bueckers. Watkins' freshman campaign placed her on good footing to chase Caitlin Clark's all-time NCAA scoring record of 3,951 points. Clark averaged 26.6 points per game in her freshman season.

What do you think of Watkins and her chances against UCLA? Share your take below in our comments section!

