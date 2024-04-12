Is Kamilla Cardoso going to the WNBA? Exploring South Carolina star's future in basketball world

Kamilla Cardoso established herself as one of the nation's top women's college basketball players during the 2023-24 season. The South Carolina Gamecocks center took home a plethora of awards en route to leading the program to an undefeated season that was capped off with their third national title in program history.

After clinching the Gamecocks' spot in the Final Four, Cardoso took to social media to announce that she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, stating:

"Gamecock Nation. First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play basketball! I would like to take the time to thank my family for the sacrifice of letting a 14-year-old move across the world to chase her dreams and for their unconditional love and support.

"To my teammates, who I considered my sisters, this journey has been one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Together we did amazing things and grew a bond that no one could take from us.

"To my coaches, your guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and person. I am forever grateful for the impact y'all have had on my life.

"To our fans, thank you for always believing in me and having my back since the day I became a Gamecock. I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far. I am excited for what the future holds and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes me."

Check out Kamilla Cardoso's announcement below:

Expand Tweet

The Gamecocks center has a highly touted reputation as one of the top defensive players this year and she is currently being projected to be selected within the top five picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

How did Kamilla Cardoso improve her draft stock?

Kamilla Cardoso began her collegiate career as the starting center for the Syracuse Orange and had an impressive true freshman season. She averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.7 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 60.2% from the free-throw line.

Her performance earned her several accolades, including ACC co-Defensive Player of the Year, ACC Freshman of the Year, first-team All-ACC, ACC All-Defensive Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Following her freshman campaign, Cardoso joined the South Carolina Gamecocks via the transfer portal. She served as the reserve center, backing up 2023 first-overall pick Aliyah Boston.

In her first season with the program, she averaged 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in 13.3 minutes, while shooting 55.3% from the field and 71.7% from the free-throw line as the Gamecocks won the national title.

Remaining in a reserve role the following season, Cardoso played 18.8 minutes per game and averaged 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the field and 69.4% from the field. She was named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and second-team All-SEC.

Cardoso improved her draft stock tremendously as a senior after entering the starting lineup. Averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.5 blocks while shooting 59.4% from the field and 65.9% from the free-throw line. Her performance earned her All-American and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year honors, while she was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-SEC.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Gamecocks to the national title, earning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors. Her strong senior season likely solidified her place as a top-five selection in next week's draft.