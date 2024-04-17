The Stanford Cardinal announced on Tuesday that Kate Paye will take over as the new coach following Tara VanDerveer's retirement. Paye has spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach at Stanford.

Paye, a Stanford alum, was a part of the program's first championship-winning team in 1992. She was not initially recruited by the Cardinal but attended its women's basketball team training camp as a walk-on and earned a spot.

Is Kate Paye married?

Yes, Kate Paye married her wife, Raquel, in 2020 and the couple has three children: Cass, Anne and Lauren.

Expand Tweet

The 50-year-old has not shared much about her wife besides this family photo from 2021.

Expand Tweet

Know more about Kate Paye's family and her background

Kate, her parents, Anne and John Paye, and siblings, John Jr. and Amy, were all students of Stanford University. All were born in the medical facility of the school.

Her father was a running back for the Stanford football team. Her brother was a quarterback in football and point guard for the basketball team from 1983 to 86. John Paye Jr. ranks fifth all-time in the school record book with 7,669 career passing yards. He is fifth overall with a career mark of 7,539 yards of total offense.

Anne Paye was passionate about education and the empowerment of women. She died from cancer in 2013. Her husband, Edward Storm, set up the Anne M. Paye Athletic Scholarship in June 2013 for women's basketball in her memory.

“Anne believed in having both a strong mind and a strong body," Storm said. "Meeting the young women on the Stanford women’s basketball team over the years, all of whom were smart and athletic, she saw that the combination of those two things helped one achieve success in life with a little more ease."

"For all of these reasons, Anne felt that supporting women student-athletes was something she wanted to be remembered by.”

Kate Paye graduated from Stanford in 1995 with a degree in political science. From 1995-98, she played for the Seattle Reign in the American Basketball League (ABL) before the league folded.

After the WNBA was formed in 1997, Paye played for the Minnesota Lynx from 2000 to 2001 and later for the Seattle Storm in 2002. While playing, she enrolled in school. She graduated with a Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School and a master's in business administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2003.

Kate Paye was a corporate attorney for Palo Alto-based, Cooley Godward LLP. She returned to basketball as an assistant coach with Pepperdine Waves and later at San Diego.

After winning the NCAA championship as a student, Paye helped the team win it again as a coach in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback