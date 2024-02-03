Is Kevin McCullar playing today vs Houston? Kansas guard's status explored

Kevin McCullar is doubtful for Saturday's 3 p.m. encounter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars. The game is pivotal for the No. 8 Jayhawks' 2023-24 season as they clash with the No. 4 team in the nation.

Losing McCullar could be one of the tipping points in the contest. The guard is suffering from a bone bruise and could miss the highly anticipated clash between the top 10 schools.

Coach Bill Self is expecting McCullar to be able to partake in the clash, although he did admit the matter would be touch and go.

Here's what Self said about Kevin McCullar's status during Thursday's press conference:

“It’s too early (to provide his status for the game on Saturday), but like I said all along, it’s a bone bruise, I’m anticipating him (Kevin McCullar, Jr.) being able to go, but I don’t know to the extent or how much it will bother him or anything like that. We’ll know more after today.”

Further information hasn't been divulged regarding the player's status.

Bill Self on the Big 12 race: Huge game for Kevin McCullar and the Jayhawks

The game will also have huge implications for the Big 12 title race. The Cougars sit at the top of the standings with a 6-2 record, while Kansas is fourth with 5-3. Iowa and Texas Tech are third and second, respectively.

Coach Self also spoke about the state of the race and what a win could mean:

“Oh, yes, this would be huge for us to remain in contact,” Self said. "If you don’t get this one, you’re still in it, but the distance and the contact and the schedule and things like that, you’d have to really pull a rabbit out of your hat. So, if we’re able to take care of business on Saturday, it puts us back in the mix.”

Houston is the favorite by just one point. Do you think the Jayhawks can pull the upset?

