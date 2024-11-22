Is Khaman Maluach playing tonight? Exploring Duke star's availability vs Arizona (Nov 22)

Khaman Maluach has a healthy status going into tonight's game against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats. He has no injuries listed, having played in all four of No. 12 Duke's contests to start the season. The confirmation of him being on the court for the heavyweight matchup will be made before the 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

The consensus five-star prospect coming out of Africa has been adapting to life at Duke. He has been developing chemistry with teammates around him while he demonstrates his skillset on both sides of the ball.

How Khaman Maluach and Duke have performed to start the season

Duke appears to have benefitted from having Khaman Maluach's presence on the court to begin their campaign.

Trending

Maluach is averaging 9.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game on 77.3% shooting from the field. He is currently on a streak of scoring 10 or more points in three consecutive contests, looking to extend that to four against Arizona's defense.

Duke has been managing Maluach's workload of minutes, with the freshman having suffered cramps several times. His interior presence as an active shot-blocker has elevated the Blue Devils as a force to be reckoned with when he's on the court.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 to start the year, with their only loss being against Kentucky. They average 88.5 points on 47.9% shooting from the field on offense while only giving up 58 points on 33.6% shooting to their opponents.

They are also active on the glass, grabbing 44.3 rebounds in contrast to 32.8 boards from opposing teams.

Highlighting the unit alongside Maluach is Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor. Flagg is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists. Knueppel is providing 14.8 points and Proctor has the most 3-pointers made on the team with 13 on an accuracy of 50%.

After this game, Khaman Maluach and the Blue Devils will play No. 1 Kansas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here