Is Lamont Butler playing today? Know about Kentucky guard's availability status against South Carolina (Feb 8)

Kentucky stars Lamont Butler and Jaxon Robinson are starting Saturday's game against South Carolina. Hours before the game, a report from KSR said that both players are "genuine game-time decisions."

Butler, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since January 25, took a significant step toward his return on Thursday. He was cleared to participate in non-contact practice, marking a positive development in his rehabilitation process.

Coach Mark Pope also shared an update with ESPN's Pete Thamel earlier, revealing that Robinson suffered a severe collision during Friday's practice, resulting in a wrist injury. The X-rays showed no fracture, but the injury left Robinson with limited mobility in his wrist.

Their return would be a welcome boost since Butler (13.6 ppg) and Robinson (13.2) are the second and third leading scorers in the team.

In Butler's absence against Ole Miss, Robinson delivered an excellent performance, scoring 18 points, dishing out two assists, and grabbing two rebounds.

Robinson's outstanding effort was only surpassed by Otega Oweh, who led the squad with 24 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Oweh's strong performance won him top billing, with Robinson close behind as the game's second-highest scorer.

Butler's presence could help Kentucky return to winning ways

Following consecutive losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss, the Wildcats are eagerly seeking a return to winning ways and need the presence of their star players in the game.

Kentucky has struggled this season, finishing 10th in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings with a 15-7 overall record. A victory would be a critical step for Mark Pope's team, allowing them to refocus, regain their footing, and generate much-needed momentum.

Let's see if they can win against the unranked South Carolina program on Saturday.

