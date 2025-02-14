Is Lauren Betts playing tonight? Exploring UCLA star's availability vs USC (Feb 13) 

As the top-ranked and undefeated UCLA Bruins prepare for an epic conference battle with the No. 6 USC Trojans, center Lauren Betts is a significant topic of discussion. Betts, who is the best player on the best team in the country, remains the subject of massive discussion. Can the 6-foot-7 standout keep her Bruin team atop women's hoops and undefeated?

Is Lauren Betts playing tonight?

UCLA star Lauren Betts will look to keep the Bruins undefeated against No. 6 USC. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Yes, Betts is expected to take the court with her team tonight. Betts has played in 21 of UCLA's 23 games so far this season. She did miss two games in late December with a minor leg injury but has been back in action for six weeks. Betts has played at least 22 minutes in each game since her return from injury.

Betts and UCLA face a major hurdle in USC. Not only have the Bruins been No. 1 since late November and have not lost a game, but they haven't even played a close game. UCLA's smallest margin of victory on the year was seven points in the season opener against Louisville. UCLA has won the last 22 games by 10 or more points.

Betts' time at UCLA

Betts transferred to UCLA after spending her freshman season at Stanford under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer. Betts averaged just 5.9 points playing in a reserve role at Stanford. A year ago, as a new starter, Betts scored 14.9 points per game for the Bruins.

This season, her 19.6 points per game is second in the Big Ten, behind JuJu Watkins. Her 9.7 rebounds per game is fourth in the league. Betts leads the Big Ten in blocked shots and is third in the conference in shooting percentage at 63.1%.

Betts has 12 double-doubles this season with the Bruins. She has been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of her last three games (the only two times all season that she didn't score in double figures).

Arguably her most impressive game of the season came against Maryland when Betts scored 33 points and sunk 14-of-15 shots, adding 5-of-6 free throw shooting.

UCLA's undefeated quest

Not only has UCLA never won an NCAA title, but the Bruins have never been to an NCAA Final Four. The school did claim the AIAW championship (a forerunner to NCAA basketball) in 1978. Legendary women's star Ann Myers led that team, which lost only three games all season.

In the NCAA Tournament era, 20 teams have entered the tournament undefeated, with 10 of those teams going on to win the title. Last year's champion, South Carolina, completed an undefeated 38-0 season.

What do you think of UCLA and Betts? Share your take on the Bruins in the comments section below.

