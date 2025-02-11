Is Liam McNeeley playing tonight? Evaluating UConn star's availability vs Creighton (Feb 11)

Liam McNeeley has a healthy status heading into Tuesday's matchup against the No. 24-ranked Creighton Blue Jays. He has no injuries listed and just recently returned to action for the UConn Huskies. The confirmation of his availability will be known before the 9 p.m. ET tip-off.

McNeeley is in the first season of his collegiate career. He has settled in as one of UConn's best players, having a key role in the frontcourt as a starter.

How Liam McNeeley has performed for UConn this season

Liam McNeeley has been solid for the UConn Huskies this season.

After 15 games, McNeeley is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is shooting 41.2%, including 36.0% from beyond the arc, coming off a performance against St. John's on Friday where he finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn enters the game with a 16-7 overall record and has won eight of its 12 games in Big East play. The Huskies produce 79.1 points on 49.0% shooting and 36.6% from downtown, beating teams by a margin of 10.5 points per game.

Among the best offensive players on the team, Solo Ball and Alex Karaban stand out. Ball leads with 15.0 ppg and 3.4 rpg, while Karaban averages 14.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.1 apg. Tarris Reed Jr. contributes 9.7 ppg and 7.1 rpg along with his team-leading 40 blocks.

Meanwhile, Creighton has an 18-6 overall record and 7-4 in Big East matchups. The Blue Jays are scoring 75.6 points on 47.7% shooting and 34.6% from beyond the arc, Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way with 19.2 ppg and 8.5 rpg, while Ashworth provides 16.9 ppg and 6.8 apg.

After Tuesday's game, McNeeley and the Huskies will face the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

