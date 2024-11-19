Is Liam McNeeley playing tonight? Exploring UConn freshman’s availability vs East Texas A&M (Nov 19)

Liam McNeeley has a healthy status entering tonight's matchup against East Texas A&M. He has no injuries listed, having appeared in all of No. 2 UConn's first three games. The confirmation of his health will happen before the 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

McNeeley is progressing through the first season of his collegiate basketball career. He came from Montverde Academy rated as a consensus five-star prospect by multiple recruiting outlets.

He led his high school to an undefeated season and a national championship in his final year, becoming a McDonald's All-American before taking his talents to UConn. He's the second McDonald's All-American to commit to Huskies coach Dan Hurley and the 13th in program history.

Liam McNeeley's performance with UConn this season

Liam McNeeley got off to a solid start in his collegiate career at UConn.

Following the Huskies' first three games, McNeeley is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest on 48.1% shooting from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. He already has two double-doubles from the season opener against Sacred Heart on Nov. 6 and New Hampshire on Nov. 9, respectively.

He showcased the ability to score from anywhere on the court and rebound the ball at a high level. It has benefitted the Huskies to start the year, with the team averaging 91.3 points per game on 52.7% shooting overall and 37% from downtown while grabbing 43.7 rebounds in the process.

Defensively, the Huskies have been a nightmare for opponents. UConn is only giving up 52.7 points per contest, with just 34.8% of their total shots going through the hoop and 30.6% being successful from the 3-point line.

Coming off of back-to-back NCAA championships under Dan Hurley in 2023 and 2024, they look to win the program's third consecutive national title (seventh overall), a feat that hasn't been done by any college men's basketball program since UCLA in the 1960s and early 1970s.

With Liam McNeeley having done well to start the season, UConn appears to remain on the trajectory of being championship contenders once again.

After the game, No. 2 UConn will remain at home when they host Memphis at the Harry Gampel Pavilion on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

