Is Liam McNeeley playing tonight? Exploring UConn star’s availability vs. St. Johns (Feb 7)

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as UConn star freshman Liam McNeeley is slated to return for No. 19-ranked UConn in a nationally televised matchup against No. 12-ranked St. John’s on Friday. St. John’s enters the contest as the Big East leader with a 20-3 overall record and an 11-1 conference record.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Red Storm is having its best season in decades under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Meanwhile, UConn, the two-time defending national champion, sits fourth in the Big East at 16-6 (8-3) and is fresh off a major win over then-No. 9-ranked Marquette.

For UConn, McNeeley’s return after a month-long absence due to an ankle injury is a significant boost. The freshman forward, averaging 13.6 points per game, brings dynamic scoring and size to the Huskies’ lineup. However, UConn’s injury woes persist, with freshman guard Ahmad Nowell sidelined by a shoulder sprain and starting point guard Hassan Diarra a game-time decision due to a knee issue.

St. John’s will rely on its top-tier defense, ranked fourth nationally by KenPom rankings, to contain UConn’s potent offense, ranked in the top 10. Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. leads the Red Storm with 17.4 points per game and has established himself as a Big East Player of the Year contender.

He’s supported by junior forward Zuby Ejiofor (14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds) and senior guard Kadary Richmond (12.1 points), giving St. John’s a balanced attack.

On UConn’s side, sophomore guard Solo Ball is having a breakout season, averaging 15.0 points and coming off a 25-point performance against Marquette.

Junior forward Alex Karaban, a two-time national champion, provides leadership and scoring, while backup center Tarris Reed Jr. could play a pivotal role against St. John’s dominant rebounding.

UConn’s Liam McNeeley named Top 10 candidate for Julius Erving Award

Despite missing eight consecutive games due to a significant ankle injury against DePaul on Jan. 1, UConn freshman sensation Liam McNeeley has been named a Top 10 candidate for the prestigious Julius Erving Award on Wednesday, presented annually to the best small forward in college basketball.

The recognition by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame highlighted McNeeley’s outstanding contributions to the Huskies before his injury.

As the heart and soul of Dan Hurley’s team, McNeeley has quickly established himself as a vital component of UConn’s success. McNeeley has excelled both on and off the ball. With the ball in his hands, he’s adept at navigating defenses, using his sharp instincts to exploit mismatches.

Off the ball, McNeeley is impactful, sliding into open spaces or positioning himself for catch-and-shoot opportunities. McNeeley has averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, reflecting his all-around contributions, along with efficient shooting splits of 42.9% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

The competition for the Julius Erving Award is fierce, with players such as Chad Baker-Mazara, Cooper Flagg, Payton Sandfort, Jaxson Robinson, Ian Jackson, Jalon Moore, Ace Bailey, Miles Byrd, and RJ Luis Jr. also vying for the honor.

While McNeeley’s absence from recent games posed a challenge, his performance prior to the injury kept him in the race.

