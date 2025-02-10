Is Lucy Olsen playing? Exploring Iowa star's availability vs Nebraska (Feb 10)

Lucy Olsen has a healthy status heading into Monday's matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She has no injuries listed, having played in 21 of Iowa's 23 games this season. The confirmation of her taking part in the contest will be known before the 8 p.m. ET tip off.

Olsen is in her senior season. She joined the Iowa Hawkeyes after being with the Villanova Wildcats in the last three years, rising as a star in women's college basketball.

How Lucy Olsen has performed for Iowa this season

Lucy Olsen has showcased high-level performances for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

After 21 games, Olsen is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds. She is shooting 42.5%, including 28.7% from beyond the arc.

Trending

Iowa enters the game with a 16-7 overall record, going 6-6 in Big Ten play. They are putting up 75.0 points on 46.6% shooting and 33.1% from downtown, beating opponents by a margin of 9.1 points per game.

After Olsen, Hannah Stuelke follows suit with 13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 2.5 apg. Addison O'Grady puts up 11.9 ppg and 4.4 rpg, while Sydney Affolter provides 7.5 ppg and 7.8 rpg.

Iowa will face Nebraska who is 16-7 on the season, having won seven of its first 12 Big Ten matchups despite losing its last two games. The Cornhuskers are averaging 74.9 points on 44.1% shooting and 34.6% from threes, taking down teams by a margin of 9.9 points.

Alexis Markowski leads the way with 14.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 1.7 apg on 47.3% shooting. Britt Prince contributes with 13.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.0 spg, while Callin Hake puts up 6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.0 apg.

After Monday's matchup, Olsen and the Hawkeyes will be back in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here