Is Mackenzie Holmes playing today vs Michigan? Looking at Indiana forward's availability

Mackenzie Holmes is questionable to play on Friday as Indiana takes on Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

Holmes suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Indiana's IU’s regular-season finale. According to coach Teri Moren, Holmes is considered day-to-day, as her knee keeps shifting in and out.

Moren says that the team is hopeful of Holmes returning for the Big Ten tournament, but she won't force the latter to play unless she's 100 percent healthy.

“We're going to do whatever we can to help Mack and help Lilly get out there,” Moren said, via IndyStar.

“But if at any point it's not safe for either one of them, to be out there at risk of you know, we won't do it. We'll play with the remaining roster and put our best foot forward.”

If neither Holmes nor Meister are available for the Big Ten tournament, Moren said that guard Yarden Garzon would shift over to center.

“It's fun to have a player like Yarden that you can move around because of her IQ, because of her size, because of her passing ability,” Moren said.

“She has the potential to create some matchup problems for other 5s that may have to guard her. I hope we don't have to go to it, but if we do, I think our staff feels pretty good about what she can be at that position for us.”

If Holmes can't play on Friday, the hope is that she will be back for the Big Ten Tournament Finals or at least the NCAA Tournament. Indiana is a 9.5-point favorite to defeat Michigan on Friday night.

Mackenzie Holmes' stats

Mackenzie Holmes is a fifth-year senior, having spent her entire career with Indiana.

Holmes has started all 28 games for the Hoosiers and is averaging 20.7 PPG, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, shooting 67% from the field and 25% from three.

