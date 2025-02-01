Is Maliq Brown playing tonight? Exploring the Duke star's injury status, availability vs. UNC

Maliq Brown is available for No. 2-ranked Duke's Saturday game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He was dealing with a knee injury, having been sidelined since Jan. 11. The confirmation of him taking part in the matchup will be known before the 6:30 p.m. ET tip off.

"Duke forward Maliq Brown (knee) is available against UNC today, per ESPN sources. He hasn’t played since Jan. 11 against Notre Dame. He averages 4.5 rebounds per game and his defensive versatility and passing are key for Duke," Thamel tweeted on Saturday.

Brown is in his third collegiate season, having spent the first two at Syracuse before transferring to Duke ahead of this campaign.

How Maliq Brown has performed this season for Duke

Maliq Brown returning for the rivalry game is huge for the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

15 games into the season, Brown is averaging 2.5 points, on 64% shooting, along with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He had eight points against Kansas on Nov. 26 and a career-high five steals, becoming the first Blue Devil to do so since Paolo Banchero against Syracuse on March 10, 2022.

He returns to a Duke team that is exceeding expectations as it is in the conversation for the national championship. It boasts an 18-2 overall record (10-0 ACC), producing 80.0 points on 47.4% shooting, including 36.3% from beyond the arc, while winning games by a margin of 20.5 points.

Cooper Flagg is the Blue Devils' leading scorer with 19.9 ppg, along with 8.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.2 bpg. Kon Knueppel is next with 13.1 ppg and 3.7 rpg, while Tyrese Proctor provides 10.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg.

They will take on North Carolina who is 13-9 overall (6-4 ACC). The Tar Heels are putting up 81.7 points on 46.9% shooting and 32.1% from downtown. RJ Davis leads the way with 17.6 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.8 rpg and 1.2 spg.

After Saturday's game, Brown and the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils will prepare for their next matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

