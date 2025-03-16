Is Michigan State out of March Madness 2025? Looking at Tom Izzo led Spartans' chances to contend for NCAA tournament

As the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is set to be announced on Sunday evening, the outcome of recent conference tournaments has brought some clarity on the teams getting automatic bids. But for teams on the bubble, the wait for Selection Sunday remains. The anticipation continues to build for college basketball.

Meanwhile, the Spartans suffered a tough 77-74 loss to Wisconsin, ending their eight-game winning streak that dated back to mid-February. What is the scenario for MSU after the result of this game? Here are the details.

Is Michigan State out of March Madness 2025?

Michigan State will not be able to continue in the Big Ten Tournament after falling short in the semifinal. However, their strong season performance has them in a solid position for March Madness.

The Spartans are widely projected to receive a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. A conference tournament victory might have boosted their chances of securing a top seed.

MSU’s path beyond the first weekend will depend on matchups and how the bracket shapes up on Selection Sunday.

Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament chances

The Spartans appear to have locked themselves as the No. 2 seed. Michigan State’s balanced roster with consistent performances will be key factors in how far they advance in the tournament.

They have shown that they can compete with top teams, and coach Tom Izzo’s tournament experience gives them the edge in high-pressure situations.

The Spartans have the potential to reach the Final Four if they play to their strengths, considering the experience they hold as their previous records.

How did Michigan State perform in the Big Ten Tournament?

Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament run came to an end with a close 77-74 loss to Wisconsin. The loss dropped Michigan State to a 27-6 record and has broken their eight-game winning streak.

Michigan State holds a 36-21 all-time record in the Big Ten Tournament, underscoring its consistent success in the conference.

Tom Izzo’s March Madness record

Tom Izzo has led Michigan State to 26 NCAA Tournament appearances, missing the tournament only in his first two seasons (1995-96 and 1996-97).

Michigan State has won 11 Big Ten regular season titles and six Big Ten tournament championships and has appeared in eight Final Four under the leadership of Izzo. This includes a national championship victory in 2000 and a runner-up finish in 2009.

