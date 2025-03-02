Is MiLaysia Fulwiley playing today? Exploring South Carolina star's availability vs No. 15 Kentucky (March 2)

MiLaysia Fulwiley is fit to play as the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks host the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in their final regular-season game. The Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 SEC) will need a win to enter the SEC Tournament as the top seed.

South Carolina heads into this Senior Day game tied with Texas with only one conference loss. If the situation remains the same by the end of the final regular season game, a coin flip will be needed to decide to take the top seed heading into the conference tournament.

The Gamecocks have momentum coming into Sunday's game, having won their last three games.

They have been almost unstoppable at home with a 13-1 record at Colonial Life Arena, and they have held the upper hand in past meetings against Kentucky, leading 41-35 in 76 previous meetings.

Meanwhile, Kentucky (22-5, 11-4) heads into this encounter after winning its last game against No. 11 Tennessee 82-58. They will be hoping to record their first victory against the Gamecocks since the 2022 SEC Tournament.

The tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

MiLaysia Fulwiley for South Carolina this season

Fulwiley has emerged as a key player for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season. Fulwiley ranks second on the team with 12.0 points per game and contributes 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

She also contributes well in defense, with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Joyce Edwards leads the Gamecocks in scoring, averaging 13.2 ppg.

Meanwhile, Kentucky's offense is driven by Georgia Amoore, who has averaged 18.9 ppg.

