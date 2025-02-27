Is MiLaysia Fulwiley playing tonight? Exploring South Carolina star's availability vs Ole Miss (Feb 27)

MiLaysia Fulwiley is good to go as No. 6 South Carolina faces Ole Miss in a key SEC matchup on Thursday night. The Gamecocks have been dominant in conference play, with Fulwiley playing a vital role in their success. The dynamic guard has been a consistent scoring threat while also making an impact on the boards and defensive end.

South Carolina (25-3, 13-1 SEC) ranks third in the conference in rebounding with 39.2 per game. Chloe Kitts leads the team in that department, averaging 7.6 per contest.

Ole Miss (18-8, 9-5), meanwhile, has been solid at home with an 11-3 record and ranks second in the SEC in assists, dishing out 17.3 per game behind Madison Scott’s 3.8 per outing.

Tipoff for Thursday night's game is at 9 p.m. ET.

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s impact on South Carolina this season

MiLaysia Fulwiley has been a key player for the Gamecocks, averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over the last 10 contests. Her ability to push the tempo, create scoring opportunities, and contribute on defense makes her a crucial piece for South Carolina.

Joyce Edwards has also been an important contributor, scoring 13.4 ppg while grabbing 5.1 rebounds.

On the other side, the Ole Miss Rebels will rely on Madison Scott, who is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.2 ppg, while Starr Jacobs has been heating up, averaging 12.3 ppg over the last 10 games.

The Rebels have been strong offensively, averaging 76.1 ppg, which is 19 more than the 57.1 that South Carolina allows.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 79.2 ppg while holding opponents to an impressively low 61.2. Ole Miss is 7-3 in that span, scoring 71.2 ppg and giving up 63.1.

With MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the charge and players like Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts also available, South Carolina will look to secure another crucial road win in conference play.

