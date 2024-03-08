Is Molly Davis playing tonight vs Penn State? Exploring Iowa guard’s injury status ahead of big game

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Molly Davis will not play tonight against Penn State.

Iowa plays the Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET but will be without its star guard. Davis suffered a gruesome-looking injury on Sunday that saw her get wheelchaired out of the arena.

At the time, many thought it would be a season-ending injury, but there is a chance Davis will return for the NCAA Tournament, but won't play on Friday.

“Everybody’s so excited on our team,” head coach Lisa Bluder said, via Ourquadcities. “Not just because hopefully she’ll return for the NCAA tournament, but also that she doesn’t have to go through surgery and go through that rehab. ...

“I think her being on the sidelines will be more like talking to kids, individually talking to players individually as they come to the bench or into the huddle. She’s not a person that’s going to give a ‘rah-rah’ speech or anything like that.”

With Davis not playing on Friday, both Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach will have bigger roles.

“Whenever there’s a position or a role that needs to be, like, someone has to step up in it, well, we’re more than willing to do so no matter what position,” Feuerbach said. “That is a role that we’ll do whatever we have to.”

Molly Davis stats

Molly Davis has played in 30 games including 27 starts for Iowa this season. The guard is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

“I just really felt for her, my heart was broken when she fell,” Iowa guard Sydney Affolter said. “Molly is just such a great player and so important to the team and such an awesome girl.”

Davis is a fifth-year senior as she began her collegiate career at Central Michigan and transferred to Iowa after three seasons there.

